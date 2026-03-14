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Nick Scott News: Remaining in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Scott is set to sign a one-year contract with the Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Scott started all 17 regular-season games for Carolina last year, recording a career-best 111 tackles along with three defensed passes (including an interception). He also played every defensive snap during the team's wild-card loss to the Rams and racked up nine stops. Scott should reprise his starting role at safety alongside Tre'von Moehrig in 2026.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
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