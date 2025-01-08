Nick Scott News: Struggles in Carolina

Scott recorded 30 total tackles and two passes defended across 10 games in 2024.

Scott inked a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Panthers this past offseason after posting 57 total tackles in 17 games with the Bengals in 2023. The 29-year-old endured a tough season in Carolina, dealing with hamstring, quadriceps and shoulder injuries that limited him to 10 appearances. Primarily serving as one of the Panthers' top reserve safeties, he started just four games in place of the injured Jordan Fuller. Scott tallied 22 total tackles and one pass defended during those four starts, while contributing almost exclusively on special teams in his other appearances. The Penn State product is now set to hit unrestricted free agency and will likely be forced to sign another one-year prove-it deal after an underwhelming 2024 campaign.