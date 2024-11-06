Nick Thurman News: Loses roster spot
Thurman was waived by the Panthers on Wednesday.
Thurman has appeared in all nine games for Carolina this season, recording 19 combined tackles in the process. His exit comes as the Panthers have multiple players on the defensive side of the ball potentially set to return from injured reserve. If he can clear waivers, Thurman could find himself as a candidate to be added to the team's practice squad.
Nick Thurman
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now