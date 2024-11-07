Nick Vannett Injury: Pops up on injury report

Vannett (neck) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Vannett played 34 snaps on offense during the Titans' Week 9 overtime win over the Patriots and finished with two catches for 33 yards and one touchdown. While he was able to practice in full Wednesday, he was limited in Thursday's session due to a neck issue, which puts his status in question for Sunday's game against the Chargers. If Vannett is unable to play, Josh Whyle would figure to step into the No. 2 tight end behind starter Chigoziem Okonkwo.