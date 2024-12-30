Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Vannett headshot

Nick Vannett News: Makes lone catch count

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Vannett recorded one reception on one target for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars.

Vannett played a minimal role on offense, as he was on the field for just 12 offensive snaps. Howver, he made the most of his role and lone target in the game by hauling in a wide-open target from eight yards away to find the end zone. Vannett now has 15 receptions on the season, three of which have gone for touchdowns.

Nick Vannett
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now