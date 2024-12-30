Nick Vannett News: Makes lone catch count

Vannett recorded one reception on one target for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars.

Vannett played a minimal role on offense, as he was on the field for just 12 offensive snaps. Howver, he made the most of his role and lone target in the game by hauling in a wide-open target from eight yards away to find the end zone. Vannett now has 15 receptions on the season, three of which have gone for touchdowns.