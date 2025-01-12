Nick Vannett News: Three touchdowns in 2024

Vannett recorded 17 receptions on 20 targets for 135 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games in 2024.

Vannett has been a depth option for most of his career and that didn't change in 2024. However, he posted his most receptions, yards and touchdowns since 2018 while playing 374 offensive snaps. Vannett will be a free agent this offseason and is likely to land another short-term deal.