Nick Vannett News: Will play vs. Bolts

Vannett (neck) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Vannett was listed on Thursday's injury report with a neck issue, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he was able to practice in full Friday and should be good to go for Week 10. Vannett has logged 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 78 yards and two touchdowns through eight regular-season games as the Titans' No. 2 tight end behind Chigoziem Okonkwo.