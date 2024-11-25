Nick Vigil Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation

Vigil (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil has been playing through a foot issue over the last couple of weeks, recording two total tackles across 46 special-teams snaps in the Cowboys' last two games. This suggests that Monday's estimated DNP is likely precautionary; however, the 31-year-old could be in jeopardy of missing Thursday's matchup against the Giants if he can't upgrade to at least limited practice participation either Tuesday or Wednesday.