Nick Vigil Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation
Vigil (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Vigil has been playing through a foot issue over the last couple of weeks, recording two total tackles across 46 special-teams snaps in the Cowboys' last two games. This suggests that Monday's estimated DNP is likely precautionary; however, the 31-year-old could be in jeopardy of missing Thursday's matchup against the Giants if he can't upgrade to at least limited practice participation either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now