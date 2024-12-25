Nick Vigil Injury: Pops up on injury report

The Cowboys listed Vigil (foot) as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vigil popped up on the team's injury report Wednesday after having racked up 10 tackles during the team's Week 16 win over the Buccaneers. Unless he's able to practice on either Thursday or Friday, the 2016 third-round pick could be in danger of missing his second game of the season.