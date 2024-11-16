Fantasy Football
Nick Vigil

Nick Vigil Injury: Questionable due to foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:17pm

Vigil (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

While Vigil has been tagged as questionable, he's likely leaning more toward doubtful due to the fact that he hasn't been able to practice all week due to a foot injury. Vigil's potential absence Monday wouldn't make too much of a difference for the Cowboys' defense, as he's mostly played on special teams this season.

Nick Vigil
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
