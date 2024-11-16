Nick Vigil Injury: Questionable due to foot injury

Vigil (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

While Vigil has been tagged as questionable, he's likely leaning more toward doubtful due to the fact that he hasn't been able to practice all week due to a foot injury. Vigil's potential absence Monday wouldn't make too much of a difference for the Cowboys' defense, as he's mostly played on special teams this season.