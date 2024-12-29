Nick Vigil News: Good to go for Week 17
Vigil (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vigil opened the week with consecutive DNPs due to a foot injury he likely picked up during Dallas' Week 16 win over Tampa Bay. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to suit up Sunday. Vigil registered a season-high 10 combined tackles in Week 16.
