Nick Vigil News: In for Sunday
Vigil (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
The linebacker was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough session, missed Thursday's practice and then returned in a limited capacity Friday. Vigil also played through a foot injury in Dallas' Week 17 loss to Philadelphia. The 2016 third-round pick has played more on special teams than defense for the Cowboys this year, posting 22 tackles (10 solo).
