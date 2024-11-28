Fantasy Football
Nick Vigil News: Suiting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Vigil (foot) is active for Thursday's Week 13 game versus the Giants.

Vigil was estimated as a non-participant in walkthroughs both Monday and Tuesday before logging a limited session Wednesday. That practice will be enough for the veteran defender to suit up on Thanksgiving Day. It's uncertain if Vigil will get any defensive snaps, though, as he's played only on special teams in six of his 10 contests this season.

