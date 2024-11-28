Nick Vigil News: Suiting up Thursday
Vigil (foot) is active for Thursday's Week 13 game versus the Giants.
Vigil was estimated as a non-participant in walkthroughs both Monday and Tuesday before logging a limited session Wednesday. That practice will be enough for the veteran defender to suit up on Thanksgiving Day. It's uncertain if Vigil will get any defensive snaps, though, as he's played only on special teams in six of his 10 contests this season.
