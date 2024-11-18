Nick Vigil News: Will play through foot injury

Vigil (foot) is active for Monday's Week 11 game against Houston, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Vigil dealt with a foot injury throughout the week and wasn't able to take part in any practices, but he'll still be able to suit up on Monday Night Football. The veteran linebacker has played mostly on special teams this season, but he could see more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps against the Texans with Damone Clark (coach's decision) a surprise inactive.