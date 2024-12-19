Fantasy Football
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine headshot

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury: No practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:48pm

Westbrook-Ikhine (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of tennesseetitans.com reports.

WR Tyler Boyd (foot) and RB Tony Pollard (ankle) also missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but they're dealing with injuries they played through the past few weeks, while Westbrook-Ikhine's ankle is a new problem. The Titans have Bryce Oliver, Mason Kinsey and Jha'Quan Jackson for WR depth if Westbrook-Ikhine and/or Boyd doesn't play Sunday against Indianapolis.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
