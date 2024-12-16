Fantasy Football
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine headshot

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Another quiet showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 6:34pm

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two catches (on three targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Westbrook-Ikhine remained relatively uninvolved in the Tennessee offense for the second straight week, and he now has only five targets combined across his last two games. He's still maintained a near full-time snap rate, so a bounceback is possible. However, Westbrook-Ikhine is also likely to be held back by quarterback play, regardless of whether Mason Rudolph or Will Levis is under center.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
