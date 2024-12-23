Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Catches TD in late comeback attempt

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two receptions on four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Colts.

Westbrook-Ikhine was briefly on the injury report during the week with an ankle issue but was on the field for 91 percent of offensive snaps. He still saw only four targets and has nine opportunities combined across his last three games. Westbrook-Ikhine did find the end zone from six yards away midway through the fourth quarter with the Titans in the midst of a comeback.