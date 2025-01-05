Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Ends season with 50 yards

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded four receptions on seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans.

Westbrook-Ikhine tied for the team lead in targets and finished second in both receptions and yards. He was held in check for most of the game, though he delivered big gains of 19 and 16 yards to tally his highest yardage total since Week 13. Despite a slow start to the season, Westbrook-Ikhine ended the year with a career-high nine touchdowns and 497 yards. He is set to hit free agency this offseason and should latch on as a depth pass catcher in Tennessee or elsewhere around the league.