Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Finds end zone again

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two receptions on four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 loss to the Titans.

Westbrook-Ikhine played a season-high 92 percent offensive snaps after the departure of DeAndre Hopkins. He also had his most productive game thanks to two splash plays. The first came on a touchdown catch early in the second quarter from five yards away -- his third consecutive game with a score. Westbrook-Ikhine later caught a 34-yard deep pass to set the Titans up near the goal line just before halftime. The state of Tennessee's offense leaves makes weekly production tough to depend on, though Westbrook-Ikhine has found ways to be productive since getting increased opportunity.