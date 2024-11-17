Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine headshot

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Records 98-yard reception Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Westbrook-Ikhine had two receptions (six targets) for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Westbrook-Ikhine struggled overall in Sunday's loss, but he and quarterback Will Levis caught the defense sleeping with a 98-yard touchdown on third-and-long in the third quarter. It was the wideout's fifth touchdown catch over his last six contests, but four of five of those games came with two or fewer receptions. Westbrook-Ikhine is a TD dependent option outside of deeper leagues heading into next Sunday's matchup versus Houston.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now