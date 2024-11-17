Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Records 98-yard reception Sunday

Westbrook-Ikhine had two receptions (six targets) for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Westbrook-Ikhine struggled overall in Sunday's loss, but he and quarterback Will Levis caught the defense sleeping with a 98-yard touchdown on third-and-long in the third quarter. It was the wideout's fifth touchdown catch over his last six contests, but four of five of those games came with two or fewer receptions. Westbrook-Ikhine is a TD dependent option outside of deeper leagues heading into next Sunday's matchup versus Houston.