Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Set for Week 16
Westbrook-Ikhine (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Indianapolis.
Westbrook-Ikhine was held out of drills Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, but his return to a full session Friday has cleared him for Week 16 action. With Tyler Boyd (foot) following the same practice regimen this week and also entering the weekend without a designation, the top of the Titans' receiving corps is good to go for Sunday. As a result, Westbrook-Ikhine will remain a TD-dependent option while working with new starting quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now