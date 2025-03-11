Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Takes talents to South Beach

The Dolphins and Westbrook-Ikhine have agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Undrafted in 2020, Westbrook-Ikhine has made at least 14 appearances in each of his five pro campaigns, culminating with career highs in receiving yards (497), touchdowns (nine) and targets (60) on 32 catches across 17 regular-season games in 2024. By joining a Dolphins receiving corps that employs Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle, Westbrook-Ikhine likely can't expect a bump in volume, but he could be in store for an even more productive season this fall considering the attention paid to the top pair.