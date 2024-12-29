Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Tallies 37 yards

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three receptions on six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars.

Westbrook-Ikhine finished tied for second on the team with six targets, his highest total since Week 13. It wasn't his most efficient performance, though he managed long catches of 18 and 12 yards. Westbrook-Ikhine remains a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option, making him particularly tough to rely upon given the current state of the Tennessee offense.