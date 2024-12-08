Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Targeted twice in loss

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been reliant upon big plays all season, though he had been carving out a bigger role in the Tennessee offense by commanding at least five targets in three straight games. He took a step back in Sunday's loss, drawing his lowest target count since Week 6. Westbrook-Ikhine should have the chance to rebound in Week 15 against the Bengals, though the state of the Titans' offense will leave him as a boom-or-bust option down the stretch.