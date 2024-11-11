Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Touchdown streak ends

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three catches on three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Westbrook-Ikhine was on the field for every offensive snap, though he failed to command at least four targets for the first time since Week 6. His streak of four games with a touchdown also came to an end, and he's reached 50 yards only once for the campaign. Both his usage and production make him an unreliable option heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings.