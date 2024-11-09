Nico Collins Injury: Activated off injured reserve
Collins (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He still is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
It'd be a bit odd if Collins was activated off injured reserve and then not play Sunday, but expect the team to make that official announcement at some point prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Tank Dell (back) is also listed as questionable for this contest, which makes Collins' impact all the more crucial in the pivotal matchup against the Lions.
