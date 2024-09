Nico Collins Injury: Added to injury report

Collins (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

Collins practiced fully Wednesday, so his appearance on the Texans' injury report a day later is notable. Friday's final report will add further context regarding the wideout's availability ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, fellow WR Tank Dell (chest) logged his second straight DNP on Thursday, which clouds his Week 4 status.