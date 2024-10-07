Nico Collins Injury: Called week-to-week by coach

Coach DeMeco Ryans called Collins (hamstring) week-to-week Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "It takes a couple of weeks for a hamstring," Ryans said. "So we'll evaluate him on a week-to-week basis."

Collins' week-to-week status casts doubt on his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots, though more clarity on his potential availability should surface when the Texans submit their first practice report Wednesday. Ryans originally labeled Collins day-to-day after the star receiver was injured in this past Sunday's 23-20 win over Buffalo, but the slightly less optimistic week-to-week assessment is more realistic. Despite exiting in the first half against Buffalo, Collins leads the NFL with 567 receiving yards.