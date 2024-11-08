Nico Collins Injury: Designated to return to practice
Collins (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice by the Texans.
Collins, who was placed on IR on Oct. 9, is thus available to resume practicing Friday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Sunday night's game against the Lions. The Texans' upcoming injury report will provide added context by revealing both Collins' level of participation in Friday's practice, as well his Week 10 game status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now