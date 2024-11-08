Nico Collins Injury: Has chance to return Sunday

Collins (hamstring) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Lions.

The Texans designated Collins for return from injured reserve Friday, opening a 21-day window in which to evaluate him for a potential return to action. With a questionable designation in tow, he may be back for the first time since injuring his right hamstring Week 5 against the Bills. The Texans will need to activate Collins by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday for the wide receiver to have a chance to suit up this weekend, and if that transaction happens, his status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering it'll be the second-to-last game of the Week 10 slate, there won't be many options to pivot to if Houston activates him, and fellow WR Tank Dell (back) showed up as limited and listed as questionable on Friday's practice report, so Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Steven Sims are the healthy wide receivers on the team's active roster at the moment.