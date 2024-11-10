Nico Collins Injury: Inactive Sunday night

Collins (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Collins, who landed on IR on Oct. 9 due to a hamstring injury, was designated to return Friday and was subsequently able to log one limited practice session before being listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest. Though the wideout -- who was activated from IR on Saturday -- has recovered well from his hamstring issue, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Collins' return to action is on hold until at least Monday, Nov. 18, when Houston faces Dallas on the road. In his continued absence, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie are slated to lead the Texans' Week 10 wideout corps.