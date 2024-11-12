Nico Collins Injury: Poised to play in Week 11

Collins (hamstring) will practice this week, and the expectation is that the receiver will play in Monday's game against the Cowboys, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Last Friday, Collins was cleared for his first practice since Week 5, then was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game versus the Lions. Though he was activated from injured reserve Saturday, he was still considered a game-time decision, with the Texans ultimately making him inactive ahead of a 26-23 loss. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, coach DeMeco Ryans said that Collins didn't suffer a setback with his right hamstring injury in practice Friday. Instead, the Texans wanted him to get in some more reps before clearing him for a return to game action. Assuming Collins practices this week without issue, he shouldn't face any limitations against Dallas as Houston's No. 1 wideout. Collins led the NFL with 567 receiving yards through the first five weeks of the season before missing the last five games.