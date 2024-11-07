Nico Collins Injury: Still not practicing
Collins (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
With Collins not yet designated to return from IR as of Thursday, the chances of him being available Sunday night against the Lions don't seem strong. If Collins remains sidelined in Week 10, Tank Dell will continue to lead a Houston WR corps that also includes Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Wood and John Metchie.
