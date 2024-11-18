Nico Collins News: Four catches in return to action

Collins (hamstring) brought in four of seven targets for 54 yards in the Texans' 34-10 win over the Cowboys on Monday night.

Collins and Tank Dell posted matching team-high receiving yardage totals while also tying for the lead in targets with Dalton Schultz. It was a solid return to action for Collins following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and his numbers were serviceable within the context of a night where C.J. Stroud wasn't pressed to do an inordinate amount through the air. A similar scenario could actually be in store Week 12, however, as the reeling Titans pay a visit to Collins and the Texans.