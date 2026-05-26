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Nico Collins News: Gets raise via restructure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 1:10pm

Collins agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract restructure with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins' restructure guarantees his salary for the next two seasons while providing him cash increases of $9 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027, per Schefter. Houston general manager Nick Caserio made it clear in an interview during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft that the team is not considering trading Collins despite having received calls about the 27-year-old wideout's availability, as DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports, and the Pro Bowler's new contract reinforces his long-term status as the No. 1 target for C.J. Stroud. While suiting up for 15 regular-season games in 2025, Collins secured 71 of 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns -- his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Nico Collins
Houston Texans
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