Nico Collins News: Gets raise via restructure

Collins agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract restructure with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins' restructure guarantees his salary for the next two seasons while providing him cash increases of $9 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027, per Schefter. Houston general manager Nick Caserio made it clear in an interview during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft that the team is not considering trading Collins despite having received calls about the 27-year-old wideout's availability, as DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports, and the Pro Bowler's new contract reinforces his long-term status as the No. 1 target for C.J. Stroud. While suiting up for 15 regular-season games in 2025, Collins secured 71 of 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns -- his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards.