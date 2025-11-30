Collins finished as the Texans' leader in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, logging his sixth double-digit target tally of the season while coming just short of what would have been his third 100-yard effort. Collins also added the first rushing touchdown of his career on a seven-yard run early in the fourth quarter that snapped a 13-13 tie. The veteran wideout has at least 75 receiving yards in four of his last five games. with three of those performances featuring 90-plus-yard efforts. Collins should be in line for another expansive role in a Week 14 road showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday night.