Nico Collins News: Middling numbers despite 10 targets

Collins caught seven of 10 targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs.

Collins played second fiddle to Tank Dell, who had 98 receiving yards and a touchdown prior to exiting due to a serious knee injury, which Dell suffered while catching a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Kansas City's talented secondary focused on Collins throughout the afternoon, limiting the star wideout to his third-lowest yardage total of the season. As the clear No. 1 target in Houston's passing game, Collins should find more room to operate on Christmas against a Ravens defense that has struggled to defend the pass.