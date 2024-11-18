Nico Collins News: No limitations expected Monday

Collins won't be under any restrictions with his snap count Monday against the Cowboys in his return from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After he closed Week 11 prep with full practices Friday and Saturday, Collins didn't take a designation into Monday, though it wasn't immediately clear if the Texans would monitor his workload in his first game since Oct. 6. Schefter's report should ease any lingering concerns fantasy managers may have had about activating Collins, who looks in line to immediately settle back in as quarterback C.J. Stroud's top target. Before injuring his hamstring Week 5, Collins had led the NFL with 567 receiving yards.