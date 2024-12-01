Nico Collins News: Over 100-yard mark in Sunday's win

Collins secured eight of 11 targets for 119 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Collins found himself in the customary position of leading the Texans in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, posting his best numbers in those categories since Week 4 in the process. Collins has been on an upward trajectory since returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, as he's now upped all three components of his receiving line over that of the previous game in consecutive contests. Collins will look to make inroads against a talented Dolphins secondary in a Week 15 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 15 following a Week 14 bye.