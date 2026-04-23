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Nico Collins News: Teams have checked on availability

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports teams around the league have called the Texans to check on the availability of Collins.

Schultz adds that it "seems unlikely" Houston would trade its star wide receiver, but teams are calling with an understanding that Collins likely needs a new contract, as he's set to enter the final guaranteed year of his contract in 2026. Collins' $20 million salary is far behind the current wideout market after Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the top of the market with an annual average of $42.15 million earlier this offseason. Collins is theoretically still in the prime of his career after he just turned 27 years old last month, and he's coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him catch 71 of 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns across 15 regular-season contests.

Nico Collins
Houston Texans
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