Bonitto's 1.5 sacks against the Raiders were his first since Week 6. With his solid performance Thursday, the veteran linebacker has recorded 9.5 total sacks this season, good for the third-most in the league. In recent weeks, Bonitto had taken a step back from his dominant performances in the early part of the season, recording just four total tackles across the previous three games. However, the 26-year-old returned to form in Week 10, wreaking havoc in the Raiders' backfield throughout the contest. Bonitto should remain a solid IDP option when the Broncos host the Chiefs in Week 11.