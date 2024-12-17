Fantasy Football
Nik Bonitto headshot

Nik Bonitto News: Records another defensive TD in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Bonitto recorded five tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Denver's win over the Colts on Sunday.

Bonitto also scored a defensive touchdown for the second straight game after he picked off a lateral on a trick play from the Colts and took it 50 yards to the house in the fourth quarter. On the season, Bonitto has 41 tackles (28 solo), including 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery in what has been a breakout year for the third-year edge rusher.

Nik Bonitto
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
