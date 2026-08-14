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Nikko Reed News: Plays Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:40pm

Reed logged three tackles (two solo) during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Texans.

Reed logged 34 total snaps in the contest. The cornerback played 49 percent of the defensive snaps, logging valuable slot reps in preparation for a scenario in which Tarheeb Still cannot suit up.

Nikko Reed
Los Angeles Chargers
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