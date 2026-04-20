Nikko Remigio News: Remaining with Kansas City

Remigio signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Chiefs on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Remigio missed the last two games of the 2025 regular season due to a knee injury. Now healthy, the kick and punt returner is set to run it back with the Chiefs for the 2026 regular season. Remigio played in 14 regular-season games in 2025, totaling 741 kick-return yards and 191 punt-return yards.