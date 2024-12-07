Fantasy Football
Nikko Remigio headshot

Nikko Remigio News: Signed to Chiefs' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Kansas City signed Remigio from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Remigio has spent the entire regular season on the Chiefs' practice squad after he failed to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Although he was never elevated from the practice squad, he now has a chance to make his NFL regular-season debut as a member of the active roster. Remigio will likely be limited to special teams work, though he could see some offensive snaps should any member of Kansas City's wide receiver corps be sidelined due to injury.

Nikko Remigio
Kansas City Chiefs
