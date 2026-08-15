Nikola Kalinic Injury: Hurts knee in preseason opener

Kalinic suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's preseason victory versus the Browns, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Kalinic had to head to the locker room during the game due to the injury. Coach Ben Johnson said after the contest that the tight end hurt his right knee but didn't elaborate on the extent of the issue. Kalinic didn't see any targets during his time in Saturday's preseason opener. He's competing for a depth role among the Bears' TE corps.