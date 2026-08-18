Nikola Kalinic Injury: Reverts to IR

Kalinic (knee) reverted to the Bears' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kalinic was waived/injured by the Bears on Monday and cleared waivers. The tight end suffered a knee injury during last Saturday's preseason win over the Browns. Kalinic will now spend the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury designation.