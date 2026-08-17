Nikola Kalinic Injury: Waived/injured by Chicago

Kalinic (knee) was waived/injured by the Bears on Monday.

The tight end injured his right knee during Chicago's preseason win over Cleveland on Saturday and headed to the locker room. If Kalinic clears waivers, he will need to reach an injury settlement with the Bears to have a chance to play in 2026, though the severity of his ailment remains unclear. The former Ram and Colt was competing for a depth role with Chicago.