Nikola Kalinic News: Gets opportunity in Atlanta
The Falcons signed Kalinic to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Matt Urben of USA Today reports.
Kalinic suited up for two games with the Rams in 2024, while also spending time on Los Angeles' practice squad. He contributed exclusively on special teams (28 snaps) in that span. Now, the journeyman tight end will get a chance to continue his development with the Falcons this offseason.
