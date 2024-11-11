N'Keal Harry News: Links up with Seattle

The Seahawks signed Harry to their practice squad Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Harry was dropped from the Vikings' practice squad in late October, but it now appears he's found a new home in Seattle. The 2019 first-round pick most recently appeared in nine games with the Vikings in 2023, failing to record a state across 69 total snaps (20 offensive and 49 on special teams). He could be elevated to the Seahawks' active roster if their wide receiver corps faces injuries later this season.